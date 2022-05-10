Bill Gates Has COVID, Folks

CHEAT SHEET
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again,” he added in a Twitter update. Gates, 66, said he was “fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.” The entrepreneur’s latest book, “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” hit shelves last week, just as cases across the country spiked sharply upwards, according to The New York Times, doubling in the last month. Gates, whom Forbes dubbed the fourth-richest person in the world this year, has committed roughly $1.75 billion to battling the pandemic globally, according to Reuters.