Bill Gates Says He Met Epstein Because He Knew ‘a Lot of Rich People’
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bill Gates insisted he didn’t have a “business relationship or friendship” with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but met with him because he knew “a lot of rich people.” Gates acknowledged that he met Epstein but said “every meeting where I was with him were meetings with men.” “I didn’t go to New Mexico or Florida or Palm Beach or any of that,” he told the newspaper. “There were people around him who were saying, hey, if you want to raise money for global health and get more philanthropy, he knows a lot of rich people.” “He never donated any money to anything that I know about,” Gates added.
A New Yorker article published after the interview took place reported that Epstein directed a $2 million donation by Gates to MIT’s Media Lab. “Any claim that Epstein directed any programmatic or personal grantmaking for Bill Gates is completely false,” a spokesperson for Gates told the Journal.