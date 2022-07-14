Bill Gates Says He Wants to ‘Eventually’ Get Off the Rich List
SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT
Billionaire Bill Gates said in a Wednesday Twitter thread that he plans to give away much of his fortune, to the point where he’s no longer one of the world’s richest people. “I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives. And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too,” he wrote. The Microsoft co-founder said he will give $20 billion to his and his ex-wife’s philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at some point this month. He said the foundation will increase its annual spending from $6 billion to $9 billion by 2026. Gates’ net worth sits at around $114 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.