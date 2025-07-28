Bill Gates’ Secret $645 Million Superyacht Up for Sale

Federal agents stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight moments after it landed in San Francisco on Saturday night, arresting the co-pilot in front of stunned passengers, officials confirmed. The dramatic incident happened after Delta Flight 2809 arrived from Minneapolis at around 9:35 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 757 had already been delayed by heavy fog and a second approach. As passengers waited to exit, plainclothes law enforcement boarded and moved swiftly through the cabin. “A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit,” a passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle. She described at least 10 agents, including Homeland Security Investigations personnel and air marshals. The officers “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him and ushered him off the plane,” she said. A second group returned to retrieve the man’s belongings. His name and the reason for the arrest have not been made public. Homeland Security said it assisted the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest warrant in an ongoing local investigation. Delta referred the Daily Beast to “law enforcement,” while the DHS said the U.S. Attorney’s Office was dealing with the matter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
NBA star Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested and detained in Florida on a felony charge. The former Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers man was picked up for Fraud - Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds. Broward County booking records indicate he was arrested at an airport and is being held without bond. The MailOnline reported that the incident happened at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International. Morris Sr.’s twin brother, Markieff Morris, has since spoken out about the circumstances of the booking in a post on X. “The wording is crazy,” he said. “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s--t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s--t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s--t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!” Further details about the arrest were not available at the time of writing, although the Daily Beast has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.
United Airlines has resumed their ‘most hated’ policy of charging solo passengers more. Known as the ‘Single Tax’ Rule, an Investigation by Thrifty Traveler found that United Airlines charged single passengers more than those traveling in groups by a price premium of at least 8 percent. The investigation searched for flights for one passenger, and compared the prices after changing the filters for two passengers or more. They saw ticket price per person drop significantly for groups than for individuals, keeping all other factors constant. Other prominent airlines are also under fire for having implemented a similar policy in the past, such as Delta and American Airlines. But after the initial investigation caused backlash from critics, Delta and United Airlines promised to repeal the hated rule—until United quietly brought it back. Critics have argued that the price premium unfairly targets individuals who fly alone, especially for business purposes. This policy change adds to the controversies United Airlines has found itself in during recent months, including selling customer data and reducing the number of flights available, all while blaming the cuts on customers for not traveling enough.
A $645 million superyacht believed to be owned by Bill Gates is set to go on sale for the first time in September. Said to be the world’s most advanced yacht, the 390-foot Breakthrough contains a basketball court, helipad, private hospital, multiple libraries, a cinema and its own “beach-club” style infinity pool, along with a ‘completely private’ four-story townhouse tucked away inside the vast vessel. Designed by RWD and constructed by Feadship over five years, Breakthrough is the first hydrogen-powered “net zero” superyacht, utilizing liquid hydrogen stored at -253°C. Excess heat from the process warms the pools, steam rooms, and even guest room floors. For longer voyages, a biofuel backup reduces emissions by 90 percent. The yacht accommodates 30 guests across 15 lavish cabins, serviced by 43 crew members. “At each deck level, there are inviting private lifestyle destinations to savor such as a coffee corner and games niche on the bridge deck, a library on the main deck, and a private dining room with a sea terrace and adjacent ensuite stateroom on the lower deck,” yacht dealer Edmiston said in a press release. “It creates, in essence, a secluded four–level townhouse–by–the sea within the much larger yacht.” Yet despite its opulence, Bill Gates himself has reportedly never stepped aboard the vessel. Canadian billionaire Patrick Dovigi is currently rumored to be the top buyer.
Dwight Muhammad Qawi, a Hall of Fame boxer and world champion in both the light heavyweight and cruiserweight classes, died on Friday, July 25, after battling dementia for five years. He was 72. Qawi, born Dwight Braxton, grew up in Camden, New Jersey. From 20 to 25, Qawi spent five years at East Jersey State Prison, formerly Rahway State, for armed robbery. It was there that Qawi discovered his love of boxing, thanks to the prison’s robust boxing program. When Qawi was released, he immediately entered the ring and converted to Islam. Standing just under 5-foot-7, Qawi took the title of World Boxing Council light heavyweight champion from Matthew Saad Muhammad in 1981. Sports Illustrated interviewed Qawi in his hotel room just before the fight. “People never gave me a chance for anything,” Qawi told the magazine. “They forgot that I had been fighting all my life, in the street, because I loved it. And in prison, just to survive, to get respect.” Qawi earned the nickname the “Camden Buzzsaw,” and retired in 1998 with a 41-11-1 record and 25 knockouts. After his retirement, he worked as a trainer and at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center.
Jennifer Lopez had to style it out on stage after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during the Polish leg of her world tour. The singer and actor was performing in the capital, Warsaw, just one day after her 56th birthday, when the embarrassing moment occurred, The Hollywood Reporter reported. After briefly stepping offstage for a costume change during her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, Lopez returned in a golden skirt as her dancers and backup singers serenaded her with “Happy Birthday.” While thanking the crowd, Lopez’s glittery gold skirt suddenly fell down, despite her frantic efforts to grab it. Luckily, she was wearing some golden underwear underneath, something she proudly flaunted as she laughed off the mishap. When one of her dancers rushed over to help her get the skirt back on, Lopez eventually gave up and tossed it into the crowd. “I’m glad that they reinforced that costume,” she joked. “And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.” Lopez later proved what a good sport she was by uploading the moment to YouTube, where it has already racked up more than 500,000 views.
A dramatic video shows the moment heroic bystanders confronted a mass-stabbing suspect at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. A 42-year-old male, now identified as Bradford James Gille, reportedly entered the store and used a folding knife to stab several people, police say. Authorities have yet to determine a motive, but said that the suspect acted alone to swipe and stab at random. He sent 11 people to the hospital before brave shoppers confronted him. Dramatic footage from the scene on Saturday evening shows one man pointing a gun at the suspect, as another man demands he get on the ground. The suspect backs off as a group of three to four men contain him until police arrive. Gille now faces 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, and one count of a terrorism charge that carries a possible life sentence. Michael Miller, 34, was among the group that subdued the attacker on the ground after forcing him out of the store. He said he and the other men “all saw each other,” and reacted to the situation. “We all noticed each other and saw what was going on,” Miller said. The victims range in age from 29 to 84, and all are expected to survive.
Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano says his battle with clinical depression nearly wrecked his marriage and destroyed his life. The 73-year-old actor, who was officially diagnosed in 2007 and has since written two books about his struggles, said he used to self-medicate with “seven deadly symptoms”—including “alcohol, what was available, women, you know, risky behavior, act first and then ask questions second.” He told Page Six: “My wife and my kids were ready to throw me out. The only people who were happy to see me weren’t people. They were my dogs.” He said the dogs “saved my life because it was the only spark that was left in me. I was like Tinkerbell and the light was dying.” Pantoliano founded the charity No Kidding, Me Too!, which seeks to remove the stigma around mental health, in 2009. “We’ve done such a great job,” he said of the endeavor. “Our mission for ‘No Kidding, Me Too!’ was to make the discussion of mental disease cool and trendy. And we’ve succeeded,” he added. “You can’t get them to shut up now!”
Donald Trump’s presence in Scotland has caused a storm of backlash ever since his arrival on Friday, which saw the front page of Scottish daily newspaper The National display the blunt headline: “CONVICTED US FELON TO ARRIVE IN SCOTLAND.” Over the weekend, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dumfries, many of them carrying signs with uniquely Scottish barbs. “Sorry, I can’t hear your bulls--- over her bagpipes,” read the sign of one demonstrator, who walked alongside a person playing the pipes. “You were shite in Home Alone 2," another placard read. “Trump not welcome,” read a sign in the hands of a woman dressed like a Handmaid’s Tale character. More than 1,000 protesters demonstrated outside the U.S. Consulate in Edinburgh on Saturday, according to The Washington Post. More protests are scheduled for Monday. The president’s five day visit to the UK includes stops at his Scottish golf courses, Trump Turnberry and Trump International Scotland, which have long been a source of controversy and frustration for locals. Trump has a personal connection to Scotland. His mother, Mary Anne McLeod, was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis. He announced Sunday that he had reached a trade deal with the European Union, prompting his vice president, JD Vance, to chime in about media coverage. “The entire European press is singing the president’s praises right now, amazed at the deal he negotiated on behalf of Americans,” Vance wrote on X. “Tomorrow the American media will undoubtedly run headlines like ‘Donald Trump Only Got 99.9 Percent of What He Asked For.’”
A 68-year-old man was killed and a woman in her 50s was seriously injured after a partial roof collapse at a Family Dollar store in Kansas City, Missouri, authorities have confirmed. Two more people suffered minor injuries during the incident and were treated by paramedics at the scene, but refused to go to the hospital. The building collapsed at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Kansas City Fire Department confirmed. Television footage showed debris from the store’s front entrance scattered across the ground, with sections of the roof and brick facade missing. Fire Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins said the victim may have been walking past the building when it collapsed. KMBC-TV reported that an inspection record revealed a caller had warned Friday that the structure appeared to be “slowly tilting.” The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. No additional details were immediately released. Authorities are urging caution near the site as crews assess the damage.