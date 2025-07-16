Bill Hader Had to Be Physically Removed From Director’s SNL Dressing Room

one of my older cousins sent this to me…im sorry but Vaselinea??
byu/__misaki__ intragedeigh
Joe Rogan has found a new threat. The manosphere kingpin’s The Joe Rogan Experience was dethroned on YouTube’s Weekly chart listing last week by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s Kill Tony, the first time Rogan was off the top spot since May. Rogan and Hinchcliffe have been friends for years and appear on each other’s programs frequently, but Rogan has consistently led the ranking. Hinchcliffe’s success reached new heights—and backlash—after he joked during an October Trump campaign rally that Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, a “floating island of garbage.” Trump later distanced himself from Hinchcliffe, and Rogan said last year he had urged Hinchcliffe not to make the joke. “It’s a political rally, and you’re doing jokes like you’re in a comedy club,” Rogan said on a Joe Rogan Episode in October. “Don’t do it!”