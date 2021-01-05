New York Real-Estate Moguls Arranged Vaccines for Mega-Rich Pals, Says Report
ALL IN IT TOGETHER
Last week, senior citizens in some parts of Florida had to wait outside all night in lawn chairs just to get a chance at receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. According to the New York Post, there was no similar discomfort for a small group of the well-connected and wealthy. The Post reports that New York City real-estate moguls Bill and David S. Mack allegedly arranged for a list of their rich buddies to receive vaccines at a Florida retirement home where David serves as chairman. The report states that some of the recipients were members of the Palm Beach Country Club, while others allegedly flew in on private jets from NYC. The Macks confirmed that they had been vaccinating people, with a spokesperson saying: “Some vaccine recipients may have been Palm Beach Country Club members, but substantially fewer than your sources indicated, and this was not a targeted effort to vaccinate club members.” The rep did not deny that the Macks made a list of wealthy pals to receive the jab.