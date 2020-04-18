Last week, Bill Maher, the self-described “liberal” comedian who enjoys palling around with members of the alt-right on his program for ratings, unleashed a racist tirade over the novel coronavirus crisis, arguing he should be able to refer to it as the “Chinese virus” if he so pleases, even though there is no established precedent for naming a virus after its entire country of origin (e.g. the Spanish Flu did not originate in Spain), and Asian-Americans are facing a surge in hate crimes in the midst of the pandemic, with over 100 reported attacks against them a day.

So, how did he follow that up on Friday night? By blaming the media, of course.

“If this insanity happens again, news sources have to rein it in,” said Maher during his “New Rules” segment. “Everybody knows corona is no walk in the park, because you literally can’t walk in the park, but at some point the daily drumbeat of depression and terror veers into panic porn. Enough with the ‘Life Will Never Be the Same’ headlines.”