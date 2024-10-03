Bill Maher: ‘Cult Leader’ Taylor Swift Could Swing Election

Bill Maher has said that Taylor Swift could swing the election to Kamala Harris with a social media post—and despite the comedian being no fan of Donald Trump, he is not in favor of the move.

On the latest episode of his Club Random podcast, Maher told comedian—and proud Swiftie—Nikki Glaser, “If she said, ‘Vote for Trump,’ then he’d win,” adding, “That’s not good.”

“Trump [with his supporters], that’s a cult—but so is this,” Maher continued, referring to Swift’s fanbase. “It is a cult. Maybe a cult leader can be a source for good and not evil and I think she genuinely is [good]. I have no reason to put her down or desire to. I always have the greatest respect for a success,” he continued. Maher had previously joked on Real Time With Bill Maher that the star “drives MAGA Nation crazy” because she’s also a “blonde billionaire with a cult,” like Trump.

Noting that Swift drove more than 400,000 people to a website where they could register to vote with her Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris, Maher said on Club Random. “These elections that we have now are so close, razor sharp. Right there, could be the difference.” Skeptical as he is about the political impact of her influence, Maher reiterated that he has nothing bad to say about the star.

Ultimately, Maher begrudgingly admitted he has “respect” for what Swift “has achieved,” but then once again shared his controversial thoughts about her personal life. “Do you want my prediction about the love affair [between Swift and Travis Kelce]?” he asked Glaser, who winced in response.

“He’s gonna dump her. It’s just what guys like that do. They get the f--- stink on them of like, the celebrity woman, and then they’re a made man for the rest of their life,” he continued. Maher has floated his theory about the couple before, as in July when he said Swift was “like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”

Maher then presented Pete Davidson as an example: “As soon as [Davidson] got with Ariana Grande, he was a made man for the rest of his life. And I feel like this is what’s gonna happen [with Kelce and Swift].”

“Have I ruined your night?” Maher then asked a frowning Glaser.

“Quite possibly,” she replied, before adding, “I think Travis is different.”