Bill Maher Fires Agency CAA Over Oscars Party Snub
‘FURIOUS’
Bill Maher ditched his longtime agency CAA after he was left off the guest list from CEO Bryan Lourd’s Oscars party last Saturday night. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Maher was “furious” he wasn’t invited to Lourd’s private bash, which was reportedly attended by big names such as J.J. Abrams, Margot Robbie, Bob Iger and even Vice President Kamala Harris. Maher also missed the CAA party from the night before, which was meant to celebrate the Oscar nominees that the agency represents; he was at a different agency’s shindig instead. The Real Time host had been with the agency for more than two decades, and the split comes just after it successfully negotiated two more seasons for Maher’s show, which otherwise would have expired at the end of 2024. It will continue on through 2026, but without CAA representing its host.