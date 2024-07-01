Bill Maher Has a Made-for-TV Plan for the Democratic Convention
‘BLESSING IN DISGUISE’
Bill Maher has joined a chorus of celebrities calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential election, detailing in a New York Times column why Democrats need an open convention in August. Maher wrote that he can no longer “ignore the obvious” signs of Biden’s cognitive decline and that others shouldn’t, either. Instead, he claimed Biden’s disaster of a debate was a “blessing in disguise,” giving the DNC enough time—and the public’s backing—to replace Biden and put on a show akin to The Golden Bachelor that’d have every pair of eyeballs in America glued to their TVs. “They would be hosting a competition, something Americans love,” Maher wrote. “Who will get the rose this August in Chicago?” The comedian listed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (his preferred pick), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as potential candidates, among others. “This may sound like I’m doing a bit here, but I’m deadly serious that this would be good for the Democrats, and give them a better chance of winning,” he wrote.