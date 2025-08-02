Bill Maher Lets Loose With Scathing Review of Trump’s First Six Months

Following a six-week break, Bill Maher returned to Real Time with guns blazing as he tore into President Donald Trump’s first six months in office.

Dismissing frivolities like renaming the Gulf of Mexico and changing Coca-Cola’s recipe, Maher said there are “only so many f---s to give” when it comes to current events. Instead, he focused his ire on stories that matter in his current scorecard for Trump’s administration during his “New Rules” segment.

“Turning the Environmental Protection Agency into the Pollution Protection Agency, yes, that’s going to matter,” Maher said. “All the people who will lose healthcare and all the death that will be run up from the Big, Beautiful Bill, yes, that matters.”

“Turning the Justice Department into the National Revenge Agency, firing all the inspector generals, maybe firing the head of the Federal Reserve,” Maher continued. “Letting DOGE destroy lives here and abroad, in a way that didn’t have to go down like that, in order to slim the government down—which it didn’t do anyway.”

Comedian Bill Maher performing on HBO (Credit: HBO). HBO

Maher went on to list ICE raids, foreign detention centers, deportations, and other “horrible, outrageous s---” in his blistering tirade against things to be angry about.

The Real Time host, who has become increasingly hostile toward Trump, even acknowledged his much-criticized meal with the president, claiming it holds no sway over his opinion.

Undeterred by the shock cancellation of fellow late-night alum Stephen Colbert, Maher unleashed on everything the Republicans have done since his last episode aired on June 20.

In his opening segment, Maher ridiculed the GOP for their about-face on their demands to see the Epstein files once claims were made that Trump was in them.