Bill Maher Predicts Exact Date That Biden Will Drop Out

Bill Maher made a bold assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances of reelection during the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher.

Despite Biden’s attempts to make up his epic stumble at the presidential debate, Maher remained unconvinced that he will land on the Democratic ticket in November and the comedian even went so far as to predict the exact date he believes Biden could drop out.

“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” said Maher. “He is not going to be the Democrats’ candidate for president in 2024, all due respect.”

According to Maher, Biden’s standing in the race has little to do with his polling and popularity but more so to do with America’s politics and media being ran by “mean girls.”

“And when they smell blood in the water, the lust to finish off a vulnerable person will never be denied,” said Maher. “Biden is toast.”

Picking an exact date for Biden’s campaign to end, Maher added, “The walls will keep crumbling and my pick in the office pool for when he gives it up is August 9.”

Why did Maher predict Aug. 9? He said the date could be a symbolic 50th-anniversary nod to Nixon’s Aug. 8, 1974 announcement, resigning the following day, after the Watergate scandal.

“For of course very different reasons,” Maher added.

Replacing a presidential candidate this late in the game “will seem like a big deal,” said Maher. “For about three days, and then we’ll all be over it”

As who would make a viable replacement for Biden, Maher named the usual suspects, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

About Newson’s chances to lead as president, Maher said “the knock on Gavin has always been that he’s slick.” To which he responded, “Yea, you know what? I’m OK with that. I notice slick is something no one has been accusing Biden of lately.”

Ouch!

Either Maher knows something that no one else does, or he is just being a “mean girl.”