Bill Maher Reluctantly Makes His Last Minute Case for Kamala Harris

Bill Maher personally addressed undecided voters on Friday night, giving them one clear reason why they should lend their vote to Kamala Harris.

In a defiant monologue on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, the host talked about everything from the economy, SpaceX and Christmas.

But ultimately, Maher begged undecided voters to go for the Democrats next week to avoid “the rule of a mad king.”

“Do I love everything about Kamala? No, who told you you get to love everything? Do I wish she came up with a better reason to be president than ‘I’m not Trump’? Yeah, it would have been very helpful. But let’s not forget: I’m not Trump is still a really great reason,” he said at the end of his monologue.

The preamble leading up to this statement saw Maher defend the Democrats’ record on the economy, critiquing the “woke mind virus” and comparing undecided voters to Christmas Eve shoppers.

Maher also warned that America was now a country of “two tribes united by a history, but maybe not a future.”

“I’m sticking with my other prediction that Harris is going to win, but I can’t say I’m not nervous that the election is in the hands of a small cohort of undecided voters, those curious few bisexuals of the political world,” he began.

“I call them the Christmas Eve shoppers of politics. They know the big day is coming, but they just can’t get themselves to do anything about it until the last minute. My father was that guy with Christmas he would do all his Christmas shopping on Christmas Eve, night, an hour before the store is closed, he would go to a single department store with no idea what he was going to get. But that’s why a department store is great. Oh, look, toys!”

Maher’s light-hearted metaphor for undecided voters quickly became more serious as he leveled with their feelings about a possible Harris administration.

“Look, you obviously don’t like Trump, or you’d be in that camp already, but you’re still torn, and I’m the guy who keeps saying, I get why,” he said.

“You wanted more reassurance that the Democrat isn’t going to go along with every aggressively anti common sense idea that comes out of the woke mind virus—which, yes, is a thing. If she loses, that will be mainly why.”

But Maher also had positive things to say about the Biden administration, which will be very shortly coming to an end as the coming election hangs by a thread.

“Part of that mind virus is ‘progressophobia,’ Steven Pinker’s term for the liberal fear of ever admitting when things are actually good. As the economist puts it, about America today, an economy with an unemployment rate of 4 percent and a per person GDP of $85,000 does not have to be made great again, it is great.”

“The economy is the Christmas Eve voter’s other big issue, and they think it’s terrible when actually it’s bigger and better than ever.”

He then cautioned the Democrats for failing to share that message with voters as he listed various metrics that have gone down, such as employment and inflation in recent years since the pandemic.

“If Trump was president with this economy, it would be 24/7 that we have the greatest economy ever in the history of the world, maybe the universe. Many people are saying it, but Trump isn’t president now.”

While showing a graph with inflation lowering in the last two years, Maher said: “It peaked here in 2022 and since has dropped like a rock to 2.4 per cent. Biden tamed it without causing a recession, which is like catching a SpaceX rocket with your butt cheeks.”

“Undecideds you should be voting Harris because of the economy, but undecideds don’t get that message, because Democrats can’t make the words ‘things aren’t so bad’ ever come out of their mouths, lest someone somewhere accuse them of not caring enough about people who are struggling.”