After two months off for winter break, Bill Maher returned to Real Time on Friday night and, following a cringe-worthy joke or two about things like recharging the batteries in his vape, the comic addressed the ongoing impeachment drama—namely, that President Trump recently welcomed the notorious attorneys Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to his legal team.

(For the uninitiated, Starr and Dershowitz not only defended Trump associate—and convicted pedophile—Jeffrey Epstein, but two Epstein victims have claimed that the late Epstein “directed” them to have sex with Dershowitz, while Starr was pushed out of his job as Baylor University president for covering up sexual misconduct.)

“Yes, that Ken Starr. The guy for whom the blowjob was too much, he’s defending this impeachment guy,” said Maher. “And also Alan Dershowitz, who’s defended Weinstein, O.J., and now Trump. Wow. Think about that. Weinstein, Trump and O.J.: flabby, grabby and stabby.”

Later on during his opening monologue, Maher pleaded with his audience to vote Trump out of office in 2020. “This is it. This is the year. This is 2020. This is where it has to happen, where we have to desperately get rid of this man,” offered Maher. “He needs to be removed. There’s only three ways he goes: impeachment, election or fried chicken. And I don’t have faith in the first or the third, so we are going to have to make that happen.”

His first guest—before welcoming yet another outspoken racist in Joe Walsh on his program—was none other than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who’s become the leading voice among Democrats with regard to Trump impeachment.

“Well, he gave us no choice. The president was literally self-impeaching every single day,” Pelosi told Maher, adding, “If the president was listening, I’d want him to know that he is impeached forever.”

Later on during their chat, Maher told Pelosi that Dems need to be more forgiving of Trump voters; to blame the shepherd and not the sheep, so to speak.

“You can hate Trump, but you can’t hate [his followers],” announced Maher. “That way lies civil war.”