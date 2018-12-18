Second Woman Says Jeffrey Epstein ‘Directed’ Her to Have Sex With Alan Dershowitz
A second alleged trafficking victim of financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly claimed the billionaire “directed” her to have sex with Alan Dershowitz—but the renowned lawyer has dismissed her claim as “delusional,” saying he’d never met her. Sarah Ransome’s allegation against Dershowitz—who previously represented Epstein—is included in a public transcript in Manhattan federal court. Ransome has sued Epstein and his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, saying they trafficked her for sex from 2006 to 2007. Maxwell attorney Laura Menninger mentioned the allegation against Dershowitz during a hearing on Ransome’s case, saying: “[Ransome] has alleged not only that my client ran a sex-trafficking organization, but she claims also that she was directed by my client and the Epstein defendants to have sex with third parties, including Alan Dershowitz, for example.” Dershowitz strongly denied ever meeting Ransome and said “none of this happened.” In a statement to The Daily Beast provided through a spokesperson, Dershowitz said of Ransome: “I never met her. If she claims I did, I challenge her to go on the record and accuse me of having sex with her. She won’t because it never happened and if she were to falsely allege that it did, I would sue her for defamation.” Dershowitz described Ransome as mentally unstable and said she’d previously claimed to be in possession of sex tapes involving President Trump and both Bill and Hillary Clinton. Virginia Roberts was the first alleged Epstein victim to claim that he directed her to have sex with Dershowitz—he also denies meeting her.