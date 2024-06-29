Bill Maher Roasts Biden Over Debate Performance: ‘He Sh*t the Bed’

Bill Maher joined the Biden pile-on Friday night during his show Real Time With Bill Maher, in typical Bill Maher fashion.

Maher reflected on the debate during his monologue, saying “Trump told lie after lie, after lie. He never would have gotten away with that if Joe Biden was there,” Maher quipped,

“I don’t want to say he shit the bed, but his new Secret Service name is Amber Heard,” Maher told the crowd, roaring back with laughter, according to the New York Post.

“You know Joe, he famously loves trains but apparently not of thought,” Maher mocked Biden’s frequent pauses and freezes.

“I mean it’s just all night, confused and halting and trailing off—I’ve seen beauty pageant contestants answer questions better,” he stated.

The comedian has previously been vocal about his perception that Biden’s age is a liability against Trump.

“I would vote for [Biden’s] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean that I’m—first of all, I think it’s a moot point at this point. He’s going to fucking lose,” Maher told journalist Kara Swisher on an episode of his Club Random podcast, according to The Hill.

Maher is certainly no fan of Trump either, especially after he sued the comedian for $5 million.

Maher joked on The Tonight Show in 2013 that he would pay Trump $5 million if he could prove that his father was not an orangutan. Maher didn’t pay up when Trump produced his birth certificate, prompting Trump to sue Maher, igniting a decade-long feud between the two.