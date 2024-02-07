Bill Maher Says He Won’t Air Podcast With ‘Charming Antisemite’ Kanye
Bill Maher’s two-hour conversation with guest Kanye West on his podcast “Club Random With Bill Maher” won’t be aired, Maher told TMZ Monday, explaining that he didn’t want to give the Hitler fanboy a platform to push his racist opinions. Calling West a “very charming antisemite,” Maher said the musician has been “helpful for spreading the fertilizer—and I do mean fertilizer—for this idea that Israel and the Jews are like the worst people in the worst.” Maher added of his decision to not broadcast the episode, “I’m not going to contribute to this.” In late 2022, West admitted to far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones: “I like Hitler.” Months prior, a former TMZ staffer alleged that West had made similar comments during a 2018 interview with the tabloid. Additionally, The New York Times reported last October that West once paid a settlement to an employee who said he often praised the Nazi dictator, and that he once told an Adidas manager, who was Jewish, to kiss a picture of Hitler daily.