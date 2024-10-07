Bill Maher Seen Leaving Swanky L.A. Hotel With Al Pacino’s Girlfriend
Comedian Bill Maher was spotted leaving a swanky hotel in Los Angeles just after midnight on Sunday morning with Noor Alfallah—the 30-year-old girlfriend of Al Pacino. Photos of the scene show Maher, 68, driving off in a black sedan alongside Alfallah after the pair exited the Chateau Marmont, the legendary Los Angeles hotel frequented by generations of Hollywood royalty. Paparazzi mobbed the duo early as they left together in the same car, Page Six reported. It is unclear what the duo were doing at the establishment together, and representatives for both have not commented on the appearance. Just hours earlier, Alfallah was snapped alongside Pacino at another Los Angeles restaurant, Chez Mia, in West Hollywood. Alfallah began dating Pacino, 84, in 2022. They have one son together, Roman, who was born in June 2023. The pair are reportedly still together, but Alfallah was granted full custody of their son shortly after his birth last year.