Bill Maher Skewers Donald Trump’s Endorsement From Snoopy

Inspired by a heated online debate about whether Snoopy would endorse former President Donald Trump for re-election, Bill Maher took stock of which other cartoon characters would side with the Republican presidential nominee to hilarious results.

“Garfield is team Trump because they’re both fat orange p---ies,” the comedian said on Friday’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher.

“Charlie Brown is all in on Trump because they both take a single strand of hair and make it cover their head.”

The segment was inspired by fighting that broke out on X after a Peanuts fan account with about 19,000 followers posted an endorsement of Trump and an illustration of Snoopy shaking hands with a Peanuts avatar of the former president.

Other fan accounts quickly denounced the endorsement, saying the cartoon strip’s late creator Charles Schulz would have supported Vice President Kamala Harris as evidenced by a letter Schulz wrote describing the importance of “faith in our democracy” and “the protection of our smallest minorities.”

“They’re all enflamed because this is America and we have to fight about everything,” Maher said. “‘Snoopy would not be for Trump, Snoopy would be for Kamala.’ And of course, now all the cartoon characters have gotten involved with endorsements.”

Sponge Bob and Mickie Mouse would endorse Harris because she came out for pot legalization and because “F--- De Santis,” Maher said, while Hello Kitty would endorse Trump “just in case that whole Haitian migrant thing is true.”

“Pepé Le Pew is down for Trump because he’s also a pussy grabber,” Maher said, and “Of course Bambi endorsed Kamala because Don Jr. shot his mom.”

The comedian did however take a swipe at Harris, saying, “Two face is supporting Kamala because he loves her position on fracking.”