Bill Maher Slams Cheryl Hines Trolls After RFK Jr. Backed Trump

Bill Maher launched a blazing defense of actress Cheryl Hines after online trolls and Hollywood stars attacked her for not speaking out when her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race and threw his support behind Donald Trump.

Maher defended the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, who has been married to Kennedy for a decade, on his show Real Time With Bill Maher.

He said while he “couldn’t support” Kennedy’s run for president, he did not agree with the left attacking her for standing by her husband.

“His wife is Cheryl Hines, who Larry David was quoted describing as ‘the best person I’ve ever met, the one person in Hollywood who doesn’t have a single enemy,’” he said. “Well, now she does… because she didn’t throw her husband under the bus when her husband made a decision about something, which she’s made plain she disagrees with.”

“That didn’t satisfy the obnoxious posers on the aforementioned far left,” he said.

He called out former star of The West Wing, Bradley Whitford, who slammed Hines as a “great example for the kids” and a “profile in courage” for staying silent after Kennedy threw his support behind Trump.

“Well, you know what I think is not gutsy? Mansplaining to a woman—but of course not to her face—how she should sacrifice her marriage, all so you could read something on Twitter that met with your approval,” Maher said. “You wanna know why I have a bug up my a-- about the Left more than I used to? It’s s--t like this. There’s an ugliness they never used to have. The liberals I grew up respecting, none of them were like this. Going after the wife—even the mafia doesn’t do that.”

“In theory, liberals are compassionate. In practice, this guy can’t even understand one of the most basic dilemmas common to all humans—that when you’re married, sometimes you have to swallow some s--t,” he said.

Hines has spoken about how she doesn’t always agree with her husband and how she has come to peace about that.

“One of the things that I’ve learned, especially about politics, is you’re not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it’s OK,” the two-time Emmy nominee said. “We’ve learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, ‘Oh, I’m going to think about that and I hear what you’re saying,’ or ‘I don’t like the way you’re saying it. I wish you’d say it in a different way.’”

“So, I think it’s all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open.”

Kennedy also defended his wife after she was attacked.

“She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged,” he said.

Kennedy suspended his campaign for the presidency last month.