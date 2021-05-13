Bill Maher Tests Positive for the Coronavirus After Vaccination

Read it at Twitter
Bill Maher has tested positive for the coronavirus and canceled the Friday taping of his eponymous show in response. The late night host says he is not exhibiting any symptoms and “feels fine.” Real Time With Bill Maher issued a statement on Twitter Thursday: “Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine… No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.”