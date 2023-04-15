Bill Maher Throws Cold Water on Trump’s ‘Sex Scandal’ Indictment

Bill Maher took on Donald Trump’s recent Manhattan indictment Friday evening, calling the event “cathartic” while slamming Democrats for pursuing a case centered around a sex scandal, a strategy he says has failed once before.

“This whole ‘going after the president for fucking around’ thing, I’ve seen this movie before,” Maher said on his HBO late-night show Real Time. “It was called ‘Kill Bill,’ and America did not like it the first time.”

Maher said all this with a picture of Bill Clinton projected on the screen, referring to the former president’s affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky.

“The Republicans exposed him as a dirty, filthy, disgusting sex-doer,” he added. “And when they were done with him, he had an approval rating of 73%.”

Maher went on to call out Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump, which, while centered around a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, is actually prosecuting 34 felony counts related to the alleged falsification of business documents. He implored Democrats to focus on Trump’s other alleged crimes.

“Trump commits real crimes, he commits them on TV,” Maher said. “He obstructed justice, he pressured state election officials to fix an election—on tape.”

Maher then played the audio-recording of Trump telling a Georgia election official he needs just 11,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.

“He asks other countries to interfere in our elections, publicly,” Maher added. “He sides with our enemies. He refuses to concede elections and thereby incites insurrection.”

“But now, when the real indictments come down for the really serious offenses, we'll have shot our wad on Stormy Daniels,” Maher concluded, his audience reacting with laughs and applause. “We'll be so used to seeing Trump hauled into court, it'll be no big whoop. Just like how we got used to watching him get impeached.”

