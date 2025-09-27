Bill Maher Torches Trump’s ‘Beauty Pageant’ Attorney Going After Comey

Bill Maher had some choice words for Donald Trump’s newest and most glamorous bloodhound.

On Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian came out swinging against Lindsey Halligan, the former beauty queen-turned-U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Lindsay Halligan, she is an insurance lawyer, 36 years old, his personal lawyer, never prosecuted anybody, and now she’s going after the former FBI head,” Maher said.

“If this was an episode of Boston Legal, you’d say this show has jumped the shark.”

Comedian Bill Maher slammed Lindsey Halligan, the former beauty queen who has been the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia since Monday. Real Time With Bill Maher

Maher then pivoted to Halligan’s pageant background. The attorney was a semifinalist in the 2009 Miss Colorado USA pageant and placed third runner-up the following year.

“Yeah, Lindsey Halligan,” Maher quipped. “Did I mention she’s a former beauty pageant contestant? Oh yes—during the talent portion, she kissed a**.”

Halligan’s sudden promotion came after the abrupt resignation of Erik Siebert, who reportedly stepped down under pressure from the president to indict Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Lindsey Halligan in 2022. MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images

“If you are tracking the rise of autocracy, okay, we are, we’re past the muzzling dissident phase, and we’re into the prosecuting political enemies phase,” Maher said. “I think Trump could be in the general’s uniform by Christmas.”

“I fired him,” Trump posted on Truth Social just hours after news of Siebert’s departure broke. Trump then announced Halligan’s appointment on the same platform.

The president called her “tough, smart, and loyal,” adding: “She is extremely intelligent, fearless and, working with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, has the strength and determination to be absolutely OUTSTANDING in this new and very important role.”

Halligan previously worked in insurance law before being recruited to Trump’s personal legal team in 2022. In an April interview with The Washington Post, she reflected on how her pageant days still guide her legal career: “Sports and pageants taught me confidence, discipline, and how to handle pressure—on the court, on the field, on the stage, in the courtroom and now in the White House.”

They did not, however, teach her how to spell. Halligan’s official statement announcing Comey’s indictment included an embarrassing typo.

“The balance of power is a bedrock principal of our democracy,” it reads, rather than “principle.”

The press release on James Comey sent out from Lindsey Halligan's office. screen grab