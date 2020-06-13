Bill Maher: Trump Is a Dominatrix and Republicans Are His Submissives

On Friday night, Bill Maher spent the bulk of his HBO show Real Time railing against Trump and his Republican flunkeys.

During a Zoom panel with comedian Larry Wilmore and libertarian pundit Matt Welch, the late-night host criticized Trump’s decision to hold his first rally since the pandemic shutdown on June 19th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump’s decision to hold it on Juneteenth, the day celebrating the emancipation of Black slaves in America (June 19, 1865), and in Tulsa, the site of one of the most horrifying acts of racial terrorism inflicted on Black Americans by whites in U.S. history—taking the lives of as many as 300 people and destroying 35 square blocks of black neighborhoods, including “Black Wall Street”—is surely no mistake.

“Did you see that Trump is resuming rallies, and the first one is going to be on Juneteenth…in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is the site of one of the worst racial crimes ever in American history, certainly in the 20th century,” said Maher. “Wow. Not since Reagan went to Philadelphia, Mississippi, to open his campaign in 1980 have I seen a racist dog-whistle that loud.”

“Trump is past dog-whistling,” Wilmore replied. “It really is a dog megaphone at this point. And even if it’s not that, Bill, the insensitivity to it. Do your fucking research!”

Later on in the program, shot remotely from Maher’s well-manicured backyard, Maher took aim at the Republicans in Congress for refusing to answer questions from reporters about Trump’s gassing of protesters to clear a path for his empty Bible-balancing photo op in front of a closed-down church in Washington, D.C.—a move that even the Catholic Archbishop of Washington called “baffling and reprehensible.”

Maher likened Republican congressmen to submissives under the complete and total control of Trump the dominatrix, otherwise known as “Mistress Covfefe.”

“In Washington, they’re all enthralled to Mistress Covfefe and his Fifty Shades of Orange,” cracked Maher. “The way Lindsey Graham acts around Trump, it’s like something out of a Pornhub clip titled ‘Slave Abused by Fat Daddy.’ And I wanna know if there is something Fat Daddy can do that will make his Republican bottoms tap out and say, ‘Pineapple!’”