Bill Maher claimed in an interview with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough that the biggest challenge facing Kamala Harris is convincing on-the-fence voters that she’s not part of the “aggressively anti-commonsense” left.

With the 2024 presidential election race going down to the wire, Maher worries that even people who don’t like Donald Trump still think he’s “less crazy” than the “woke” wing of the Democratic Party.

He’s concerned undecided voters may consider the Democratic nominee a “stealth version of the worst excesses of the left.”

On Thursday’s Morning Joe, Maher described himself as an “old-school liberal.”

“You have to make that distinction now because, you know, the word ‘woke,’ which started out as a good thing, being alert to injustice, and a lot of people get triggered by the word because when they hear it, they think of the old meaning, which was good,” he explained.

The Real Time With Bill Maher host pointed to Trump campaign ads highlighting Harris’ support for transgender care for prisoners as an example of policies that could turn off some wavering voters.

“Kamala’s big, I think, challenge here to win over the undecided voters is to convince them that she’s not part of what they suspect she might be sort of a stealth version of the worst excesses of the left,” he told Scarborough.

“I said there’s a coalition of Trump voters, people who really like him, there certainly are those, and then there’s people that don’t necessarily like him that much, but they still think he’s less crazy than stuff that strikes them as aggressively anti-common sense. And that’s why they keep running that ad about sex changes in prison.”

Maher said it’s up to Harris to separate herself from the extreme sections of her party, adding: “They just want her to say, look, I get this about my blue team and it’s on my to-do list.”