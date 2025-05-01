Bill Maher’s Verdict on Trump After Vowing Not to ‘Pre-Hate’

Bill Maher described Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in office as a “s--tshow” after fawning over the “gracious” president following his visit to the White House.

Maher made his comments to The Free Press, where he shared his thoughts alongside many other notable figures, and his thoughts were pretty scathing in comparison to his recent comment that Trump was “the most effective politician” in America. “In a word: s--tshow.”

“I said after he won the election, I’m not going to pre-hate anything,” he continued. “But after 100 days, there are probably 100 things to legitimately hate, starting with disappearing people, the inefficiency of DOGE, ignoring the Supreme Court, killing people overseas with drastic aid cuts, firing the guy in charge of his election-integrity office because he won’t say 2020 was rigged.”

The list goes on and on, he said: “tariff-related market collapse, America no longer being seen as a safe place, the third-term talk, suing the media, Andrew Tate… I mean, I could just keep going.”

The late-night host, notorious for railing against “both sides,” seemed anxious his criticisms would be seen as his falling victim to the “liberal propaganda” the right complains about. So with that in mind, he added, “I want to emphasize: None of my disapproval for any of this comes from reflexive Republican opposition. On all these issues, it’s just objectively bad. And they know that, too.”

Maher has been managing the backlash to his White House dinner with Trump—including Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David likening his comments to cheery reflections about a dinner with Hitler—by upping the ante on his criticism of Trump. Lest anyone think he’s gone full MAGA, he is making his opposition to the president known loud and clear.