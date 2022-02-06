CHEAT SHEET
Bill Murray Hits Viral No-Look Putt at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Bill Murray fans are rejoicing this weekend after the actor hit a spectacular no-look putt on Saturday at the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California. Murray, his fans, and TV commentators all rejoiced at the no-look putt, with Murray tossing his club to the side in a move that reminded many of his character in the ‘80s classic Caddyshack, Carl Spackler. Murray is one of 27 celebrities playing at the pro-am this weekend. The 71-year-old is known to be an avid golfer— in 2016, he and his brother launched a gold apparel line called William Murray Golf.