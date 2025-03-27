Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Bill Murray Regrets Turning Down This Clint Eastwood Movie

LINGERING REMORSE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 1:19PM EDT 
Howard Stern
Howard Stern Howard Stern

Actor Bill Murray still regrets passing up on the chance to star in a movie with Clint Eastwood. The 74-year-old actor revealed his seemingly deep-seated guilt during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, March 25. The Groundhog Day star was prompted to journey down memory lane when Stern asked him if he ever longed to act in a film he watched. Murray explained how a long time ago, watching Eastwood’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot encouraged him to call the director. “And when he said, ‘Would you ever want to do another service comedy,’ like jeez, ‘Would I become like Abbott and Costello?‘” Murray joked. “I had to do like military movies? And I said, ‘Well, God, I guess maybe I shouldn’t.‘” The movie turned out to be the 1986 dark comedy Heartbreak Ridge in which Eastwood plays a U.S. Marine assigned to train a group of unruly recruits. “It’s one of the few regrets I have is that I didn’t do it,” Murray told Stern. “Because it was a big-scale thing, and I would have gotten a great—I don’t know if I’d have gotten a great death scene, it was more of a comedy that one—but it was great. He had access to World War II boats and he could have like made a flotilla and stuff, and there was some cool stuff in it.”

Read it at YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Hugh Jackman Caught in Messy Divorce Drama as Ex Demands More Money
CASH CLASH
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 11:59AM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 11:56AM EDT 
Hugh Jackman
MARIO ANZUONI/Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Tensions are high between Hugh Jackman, 56, and ex Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, as the pair clash on who should get what in their messy divorce, according to a new report from the Daily Mail. Although the Hollywood couple were lovebirds for nearly 30 years and said they would navigate their split with gratitude, the post-breakup negotiations proved to be a lot more difficult for Furness. The actress reportedly wants a bigger chunk of Jackman’s estimated $250 million fortune, but the Wolverine star refuses to cough up more change. Things are even more strained because of Jackman’s sudden romance with theater icon Sutton Foster, 50, who met Jackman on the set of the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. She was married to Ted Griffin at the time and Jackman was still with Furness, although the Daily Mail reported that their marriage was already starting to crumble. Jackman and Foster appeared to confirm their relationship in January as they left an L.A. restaurant holding hands, right around the time that Jackman and Furness officially filed for divorce and slightly over a year after the Australian couple announced their separation. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Jackman and Furness for comment.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Kristi Noem Appears to Have Worn $60K Gold Rolex During El Salvador Prison Stunt
WATCH IT
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.27.25 12:18PM EDT 
Kristi Noem.
Sleuths believe that Kristi Noem was wearing a luxury timepiece when she visited a prison camp. ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Online sleuths believe that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was wearing a gold Rolex watch worth nearly $60,000 when she visited a prison camp in El Salvador on Wednesday. The watch—which appeared on Noem’s wrist while she filmed her latest publicity stunt, this time in front of a cell full of Venezuelan prisoners—looks a whole lot like a Rolex Daytona, as observed by the online media outlet MeidasTouch. The variant of the luxury timepiece matching Noem’s watch sells for just under $60,000 on the site Chrono24. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately answer the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Commentators on social media wondered how Noem, who was until this year the governor of South Dakota, would be able to afford such a watch on a government salary. Noem was at the Terrorism Confinement Center to send a message to America’s undocumented immigrants, whom President Donald Trump has vowed to deport en masse. “If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face,” she said in the video. “This facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Read it at MeidasTouch

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Johnny Depp Allegedly Got ‘The Goonies’ Star Fired From Hit Movie
GRAPES OF WRATH
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 11:44AM EDT 
Corey Feldman at Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Corey Feldman at Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Corey Feldman claimed Wednesday that Johnny Depp sabotaged his chance at filming the 1993 movie What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? While on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast, The Goonies star recalled how he was “originally cast” to play the part of Arnie, a role which ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance. According to Feldman, Depp landed the part of Gilbert after he was already cast and allegedly “whispered to the producers’ ear that he wasn’t fond of me.” The actor claims: “He said I was a junkie and that he didn’t work with junkies.” “I never saw the film because I’m still bitter. Bitter leaf in that one,” Feldman told Corgan. The Gremlins star dealt with drug and alcohol abuse early on in his career, having to go to rehab for 10 months for his heroin addiction. But he clarifies to Corgan that when he was cast for the film, he “had just gotten sober,” and was turning his life around. He also remembers trying to help River Phoenix at the time, who later overdosed at Depp’s nightclub in 1993 at only 23-years-old. “Had I not been pushed out and done that role, who knows what would have happened from that point forward,” he said. The actor also remembered how a few years after the incident, “ironically,” he and DiCaprio were up for the same role in The Titanic, “so there was kind of a double banger with Leo.” DiCaprio ultimately snagged the part of Jack, but Feldman didn’t feel much bitterness about that since he wasn’t “as close.”

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Kick Back and Unwind With a Free Pack of These Bestselling Gummies
CBDEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 03.27.25 1:15PM EDT 
Lazarus Naturals's Sleep Gummies on a table next to a glass vase, pink sleep mask, and clock.
Lazarus Naturals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Gummies are a quick and tasty way to enjoy the calming effects of CBD. If you’re looking for a CBD restock, you’re in luck. Today, you can get your hands on some premium CBD gummies for free from the premium CBD brand, Lazarus Naturals. The brand was founded in 2014 and has been on a mission to make high-quality and effective CBD products accessible, effective, and fun. Right now, get your hands on one of Lazarus Naturals’ bestselling CBD gummies for free via this giveaway. The only things you need to do are input your email address and pay for shipping. The packs contain ten gummies, each one packed with 25mg of CBD.

Try Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies for FREE
See At Amazon

After providing your email address, you’ll be presented with three of Lazarus Natural’s bestselling gummies to choose from: Sleep, Calm, and Turmeric. The Sleep gummies come in a refreshing lemon mango flavor and use a combination of CBN and CBD to ensure you effortlessly fall (and stay asleep). With their sweet-tart huckleberry taste, the Calm gummies promote rest and relaxation after a stressful day. Finally, the Turmeric gummies may help provide relief from pain and inflammation; use them after a workout or before bed. Once you make your choice, the discount is automatically applied. All you have to do to get your free CBD gummies is pay for shipping. Enjoy!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
US-Canada Flight Bookings Down 70% Amid Trump’s Trade War
MAPLE LEAVES
Sean Craig
Published 03.27.25 11:41AM EDT 
Air Canada's aircraft seen at Calgary International Airport, on December 26, 2024, in Calgary International Airport, Calgary, Canada.
Air Canada's aircraft seen at Calgary International Airport, on December 26, 2024, in Calgary International Airport, Calgary, Canada. NurPhoto/Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Flight bookings between Canada and the United States have “collapsed” amid President Donald Trump’s trade war, according to an analysis by aviation data tracker OAG. John Grant, the company’s chief analyst, wrote that future passenger bookings are “down by over 70% in every month through to the end of September” compared to last year. “Unfortunately, the law of unintended consequences is once again impacting the airline industry adding to what had already become a softening market,” Grant wrote. Preliminary data from Statistics Canada released last week showed Canadians took 13 percent fewer trips to the United States by air in February than they did the same month in 2024. Trump launched the latest salvo in his trade war Wednesday, announcing a 25 percent tariff on auto imports beginning April 2. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the announcement a “direct attack” during a press conference.

Read it at OAG

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Trump’s New Canada Tariff Threatens Toilet Paper Supply
2020 ALL OVER AGAIN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 12:29PM EDT 
A customer is looking for a 30-pack of toilet paper from a store shelf in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on March 2, 2025.
EDMONTON, CANADA - MARCH 2: A customer is looking for a 30-pack of toilet paper from a store shelf in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on March 2, 2025. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration’s latest tariff promise on softwood lumber may disrupt the supply chain of toilet paper and paper towels, Bloomberg reported. The U.S. relies heavily on Canadian northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp to make these bathroom and kitchen staples, with about 2 million tons imported last year. But now the administration plans to double duties on Canadian softwood lumber to 27 percent, with the possibility of additional levies pushing the rate to over 50 percent. These tariffs not only risk higher prices and supply constraints, but they could even result in toilet paper shortages. Not to mention a cascading effect on the supply chain. In fact, NBSK constitutes about 30 percent of standard U.S. toilet paper and half of a typical paper towel. “Some of these mills in the United States, some of the big branded products, not only want softwood pulp from Canada, they want softwood pulp from this particular mill—they’ve been using it for 30 years and they will not change,” Brian McClay, chairman of TTOBMA which tracks the global pulp market, said. “If Canadian pulp mills close because they don’t have the fiber supply, I can’t think of any other option for them—they just can’t switch the recipe around.”

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘Adolescence’ Creator Teases ‘Possibility’ of a Season 2
ON THE HORIZON
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 03.27.25 12:09PM EDT 
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Netflix’s “Adolescence.”
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s surprise hit show Adolescence was always intended to be a finite limited series. But with all Hollywood successes come the potential for more. And now, the show’s co-creator Stephen Graham has admitted it’s something he’s thinking about. Graham, who also plays Jamie’s father, Eddie, in the four-episode tour-de-force series, answered a question from Variety about the chances of a second season by saying, “Possibly, let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.” The site noted that Graham “smirked” when he mentioned the show’s ratings, which have been among the best in Netflix history. Graham’s wife and producing partner, Hannah Walters, added, “A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else. But yeah, everything’s looking good… everyone’s happy, shall we say?” So while there almost certainly won’t be any continuation of the narrative at the center of the show, it’s looking likely that viewers will get to see another grisly crime story told through dazzling one-shot episodes.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Doctors Spent 30 Minutes Trying to Revive Yankees Star’s Son
ALREADY UNRESPONSIVE
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.27.25 11:13AM EDT 
Miller Gardner, 14.
Miller Gardner, 14. Courtesy New York Yankees

Doctors tried for 30 minutes to revive the son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner but weren’t able to save the teen. Miller Gardner, 14, died in his sleep Friday during a family vacation at a luxury resort in Costa Rica. He was unresponsive when doctors arrived Friday morning, the director of a local urgent care clinic told the New York Post. The medics performed CPR for half an hour but couldn’t bring back his vitals. The Gardner family had gotten sick after dinner the night before and was treated for vomiting, but the doctors who responded the next morning were baffled by Miller Gardner’s death. Investigators have ruled out death from asphyxiation—or choking—and now officials are trying to determine whether he had an allergic reaction either to something he ate or to the medication he was given for food poisoning. Either scenario would be extremely unusual, according to the doctors who tried to save him. Usually, patients with food allergies have an immediate reaction, and allergic reactions to gastrointestinal medications—which are usually over the counter—are very rare.

Brett Gardner, far right, poses with his wife, Jessica, and sons, Miller, second from right, and Hunter, far left.
Brett Gardner (right) with with wife Jessica and their sons Hunter (left) and Miller (right center). Courtesy New York Yankees
Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Antioxidant-Infused Self-Tanner Delivers a UV-Free Glow and Skin-Enhancing Benefits
VACATION IN A BOTTLE?
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 03.19.25 4:59PM EDT 
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Coco & Eve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days.

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
WATCH: Mini Four-Wheeler Driver Busted After Tesla-Ramming Spree
#CAUGHT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 10:20AM EDT 
KTBS
KTBS KTBS

A Texan man’s Tesla-ramming spree came to an end after he allegedly drove a mini four-wheeler into multiple vehicles on Tuesday. Demarqeyun Marquize Cox was caught in the act and arrested after a Tesla recorded him battering vehicles, police in Texarkana, Texas announced. A witness eating lunch in the parking lot of a Golden Palace Chinese buffet first observed the 5-foot-2, 449-pound man backing his vehicle up, then driving head-on into the side of a red Tesla, which a nearby camera caught on video obtained by KTBS. Cox caused further damage to cars at a Lowe’s nearby before Texarkana police stopped him a mile south of Golden Palace. Cox attempted to evade police with a false name but was apprehended and charged with felony criminal mischief and failure to identify himself.

Read it at KTBS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
At Least Six Dead After Submarine Carrying 45 Tourists Sinks in Egypt
CHILDREN ONBOARD
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.27.25 9:51AM EDT 
At Least Six Dead After Submarine Carrying 45 Tourists Sinks In Egypt
At Least Six Dead After Submarine Carrying 45 Tourists Sinks In Egypt https://www.sindbadsubmarines.com/

At least six people are dead and nine others are injured after a tourist submarine sank in the Egyptian Red Sea. Some 45 Russian tourists, including children, were onboard the Sindbad submarine when it crashed and sank about half a mile away from the shoreline on Thursday morning. Of those injured, four are said to be in critical condition, while a further 29 people were rescued without serious injury, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement. It is not yet clear how many crew members were onboard the vessel or what caused it to sink. “Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada”, the statement added. “The fate of several tourists is being clarified.” The incident is not the first time a nautical tragedy has taken place in the region—back in November a tourist boat called the ‘Sea Story’ capsized in the same area and killed 11 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
Hot TakesThe Books ‘White Lotus’ Characters Are Reading Are Hilarious
Laura Wheatman Hill
Reviews‘Death of a Unicorn’: Everyone Involved Should Be Tried for Cinematic Crimes
Nick Schager
Industry NewsStudio Ghibli Memes Take Over the Internet—Thanks to AI
Clare Donaldson
Celebrity‘Snow White’ Producer’s Nepo Son Sounds Off on Rachel Zegler
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Hot TakesThe Stunning ‘White Lotus’ Murder Theory Haunting Fans
Clare Donaldson