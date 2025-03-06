Bill Murray Sets the Record Straight on Kelis Dating Rumors

The investigation into the cliff-fall death of a billionaire fashion mogul has been re-opened. Mango founder Isak Andic, 71, died in December 2024 after falling nearly 500 feet while hiking with his son near Barcelona, Spain. The case was provisionally archived after detectives questioned his son, Jonathan Andic, 43, and partner, Estefania Knuth, and a judge was satisfied that no crime had been committed. However, El País reports that the case has been re-opened after authorities said that witness statements did not cohere with on-site inspections at the time of the fall. “In spite of this, the police have not found that the businessman’s son is intentionally withholding information or providing erroneous details in order to cover up a possible crime,” the El Pais report said. The publication added that the re-opening of the probe doesn’t necessarily suggest new evidence. Andic was worth around $4.5B at the time of his death. He founded fashion retailer Mango with his brother in 1984. The brand had 2,700 stores worldwide as of March last year.
