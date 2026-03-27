Bill Murray’s Son Lands Major College Coaching Job

Luke Murray, the son of actor Bill Murray, landed a major college basketball job Thursday when Boston College named him its new men’s head coach. Murray, 40, replaces Earl Grant, who was fired by the school earlier this month. The 40-year-old has five seasons with the UConn Huskies under his belt, and helped the team win back-to-back NCAA championships in 2023 and 2024. Murray said he was “deeply honored” and “incredibly grateful” to lead the Boston College Men’s Basketball program. “Our team will play an unselfish, tough, and highly competitive brand of basketball,” said Murray. Boston College athletic director Blake James said the hire marked a “turning point”, praising Murray’s “sophisticated offensive vision” as helping to define the “modern landscape of college basketball.” Murray’s father, star of films like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, has often been spotted sitting courtside during games throughout his son’s coaching career.