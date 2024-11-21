Bill Nye Hits Out at RFK Jr. as Trump’s Health Pick: ‘He’s Lost His Way’
Bill Nye, beloved host of Bill Nye the Science Guy, isn’t holding back on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial nomination as the nation’s top health official under Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters Wednesday at the Capitol, Nye was particularly critical of Kennedy’s stance against the addition of fluoride to drinking water. “I think he’s lost his way,” Nye said, suggesting that fluoride’s benefits in preventing cavities had helped improve his own dental health as he grew up in Washington, D.C., where the mineral is added to the water supply. The 68-year-old, known for his colorful bow ties, was in Washington to give the Food and Drug Administration ”just a bit of a nudge” on a treatment for spinocerebellar ataxia, a rare genetic disorder affecting motor coordination that runs in his family. As Politico reported, the Science Guy was equally blunt about Kennedy’s other weird and unscientific health claims, including his vaccine skepticism. “His other claims are extraordinary, and I really hope somebody will reconsider his position,” Nye said.
