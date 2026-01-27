Bill O’Reilly Explodes at Host for Suggesting That Trump Is Backing Down

Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly exploded live on air after a TV host asked him why President Donald Trump is backing down in Minnesota.

The administration appears to be wobbling in its conviction to keep ICE in the state after Saturday’s fatal shooting of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti, with Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino due to leave and be replaced by border czar Tom Homan.

Trump has also publicly softened on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who has until now been portrayed by the White House as the arch villain in the furore, saying they’d had a “very good call” and adding, “We, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”

Unrest in Minnesota continues, with a death toll now standing at two. Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Commentators have suggested the president may be laying the groundwork to pull ICE out, potentially foreshadowing another TACO incident, the nickname given to him by Wall Street because of his proven track record of performing U-turns.

But that’s not how O’Reilly sees it. He appeared on NewsNight’s On Balance with Leland Vittert, where he called for criminal proceedings against former vice presidential candidate Walz in relation to the unrest.

“I think there is evidence that should be examined, and you might be able to charge Walz with insurrection,” he said.

O'Reilly claimed there might be grounds to charge Minnesota Governor Tim Walz with insurrection. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Would that be good for America?” host Vittert asked.

Waving his hand dismissively, his voice getting louder, O’Reilly said, “I don’t care. Look, anarchy is the worst thing that could happen. The worst. Right now in this present moment, descalation is the best thing that can happen. Homan meeting with [Minneapolis mayor Jacob] Frey has my one hundred percent endorsement.

“Walz calling Trump, vice versa, hundred percent, but that doesn’t excuse what has happened and is happening, which is a rebellion against the United States law passed by Congress, by a state under the governance of Walz, and a city Frey runs.

Alex Pretti was shot dead a day by federal agents. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

“If you continue… to allow states and cities to not enforce federal law, you don’t have a country. It goes, okay?

Vittert cut in. “So why is Trump backing down?”

O’Reilly exploded. “He’s not backing down!” he shouted, gesticulating wildly. “He’s trying to defuse. Why would you say he’s backing down? You want a CNN contract? He’s not backing down. He’s defusing, the way he should.

O’Reilly then continued to shout more, flying off on a tangent about money from overseas supporting left-wing groups, before wrapping up his sprawling argument by demanding an end to the unrest.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino is due to leave the state amid sky-high tensions. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“I’ve had it,” he said, voice raised, both index fingers up high by his shoulders. “You don’t like what I’m saying? Blank you.” With that, the 76-year-old unleashed his digits, pointing them at the camera with vigor.

“Because I’m telling you the truth, because this has got to stop and be exposed across the board. No more sanctuary cities. No more of this insurrection. It stops!” This time, he used a flat hand held at 90 degrees to emphasize his point. “And federal agents: keep the guns in the holster, unless you can’t.”

Pretti’s shooting death was the second in the state this month, after 37-year-old mom-of-three Renee Good was fired on multiple times by an officer.

The incidents have brought Minnesota to the brink and sparked outrage nationwide on both sides of the political divide.