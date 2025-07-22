Bill O’Reilly Gives Trump a ‘D’ on Key Campaign Promise

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has graded President Donald Trump’s first six months back in office, and suggested the president is falling behind in some key areas. Speaking on his show No Spin News, O’Reilly said the president deserves an ‘A’ for securing the border, scrapping DEI initiatives, and making a “gutsy” decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, Mediaite reported. However, O’Reilly gave Trump a ‘D’ for his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming the president overestimated his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and suggested that the conflict is “worse” now than it was in January. This is despite Trump pledging during his 2024 campaign to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict within one day of returning to the White House. O’Reilly also handed out a ‘C’ on Trump’s handling of the Gaza conflict, but suggested the ongoing war isn’t necessarily Trump’s fault. “Neither Israel nor Hamas wants to stop this,” O’Reilly said. “That’s absolute chaos. C stands for chaos.” O’Reilly graded Trump a ‘C+’ for his plans to carry out mass deportations of migrants, but said that grade could be bumped up to a ‘B+’ if the administration clearly defines who they want to deport because “innocent people can get swept up here.”