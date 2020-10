Bill O’Reilly was booted from Fox News today, after an avalanche of new sexual-harassment accusations , a giant boycott from advertisers , calls from famous figures for him to be ousted, silence from the network , and the firing of Roger Ailes.

“The O’Reilly Factor” will transition off air Monday, with Tucker Carlson set to take O'Reilly's spot. In the meantime, Twitter is roasting the fresh hell out of the disgraced host.

Enjoy.