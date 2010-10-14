Bill O'Reilly on The View: Whoopi and Joy Behar Walk Off
In a heated discussion on The View Thursday, Bill O'Reilly supported his argument against the Islamic center near ground zero by saying that "Muslims killed us on 9/11." Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg walked off the set—a move not endorsed by Barbara Walters.
