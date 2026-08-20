Bill O’Reilly Predicts Doomsday for Trump’s Legacy

A prominent conservative commentator predicted a bleak future for President Donald Trump if Democrats take control of Congress after the midterms.

Bill O’Reilly, 76, warned that Democrats would stamp out Trump’s legacy by impeaching him and blocking his legislation if they secure both houses of Congress in November.

“I can’t tell you who’s going to win, because things are gonna change. But if the Democrats win the Senate and the House, it’s over for President Trump. It’s over,” he said Thursday on No Spin News.

“Because they’ll impeach him, they’ll sue him, every two minutes there’ll be something else and nothing will ever get passed. Nothing,” he added. “So there’ll be two years of, ‘Let’s get Trump.’ That’s what’ll happen.”

But if each party ends up taking one chamber of Congress, O’Reilly mused, that could soften Trump’s outlook.

“If there’s a split and the Senate goes for the Republicans, that’ll blunt impeachment because you need two-thirds of the Senate. He’s not gonna get impeached and convicted anyway,” he said. “There’s not the votes there.”

“So this thing is very personal for Donald Trump because he’s gotta know that the Republicans have got to take at least one house. He has to. Or his whole legacy blows up,” he continued.

The former Fox News host said Trump could “go down” like Lyndon Johnson, whose presidency was derailed by the Vietnam War.

The 80-year-old president is stuck in a conflict of his own making with Iran, which sent gas and grocery prices skyrocketing and Trump’s approval rating plummeting.

“So right now, Iran [is] unresolved. Consumer price is high. Not crazy high, but high, making people not happy,” O’Reilly said. “And those are the things that the Republican Party and President Trump have to improve.”

Inflation ticked up to 3.4 percent in July as Trump’s war with Iran drags on toward its sixth month.

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten previously said Trump had joined an unwanted “brotherhood” of presidents whose presidencies were “ruined” by high inflation.