Bill O‘Reilly Predicts Top Trump Goon Is About to Be Fired

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly thinks Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is about to become the next Trump goon to lose their job.

O’Reilly told NewsNation on Wednesday that Gabbard has “lost all credibility” and will not last in her position “much longer.”

“I don’t particularly care about Tulsi Gabbard and whatever she’s doing. I know she has a title there, but I also know she was not involved with the Iranian situation at all. Ratcliffe and his CIA run that show,” O’Reilly said.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He added: “The reason that Ms. Gabbard was not involved was that she opposed Venezuela. She opposed going in and removing Maduro. Once she did that, she lost all credibility with Donald Trump. Now, why she’s still there, I don’t know. She won’t be there much longer, and that DNI doesn’t have any power right now in the Iranian situation.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of National Intelligence for comment.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly (left) speaks to News Nation. News Nation

Gabbard has lauded both President Donald Trump and the Pentagon for capturing ex-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January. But she was reportedly excluded from the planning process.

Gabbard has a history of opposing U.S. meddling in foreign leadership matters—including cautioning against intervention in Venezuela when she was in Congress.

Back in 2019, while serving as a Democratic representative, she argued online that the United States should not try to influence who leads other nations because “we don’t want other countries to choose our leaders.”

Meanwhile, Gabbard deflected this week when she was asked during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing whether U.S. intelligence had concluded that Iran presented an “imminent nuclear threat,” after questions emerged about why the president chose to launch an unprovoked attack on Iran.

“The only person who can determine what is and is not an imminent threat is the president, and he made that determination,” Gabbard responded.

The former Hawaii lawmaker and Army Reserve officer has previously faulted Trump’s pressure tactics on Iran during her 2020 presidential bid and called for an end to U.S.-led regime‑change campaigns overseas.

Despite this record, she has more recently aligned with Trump’s posture on the current conflict with Iran, which has upset many MAGA supporters, who voted for the “American First” president who promised “no new wars.”

Joe Kent during a rally in support of the Jan. 6 rioters. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

When Joe Kent, Gabbard’s chief of staff and head of the National Counterterrorism Center, stepped down earlier this month in opposition to the U.S. military action in Iran, Gabbard publicly rejected his assessment, disputing his claim that Tehran did not present an immediate danger.

In his resignation letter to Trump, Kent argued that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation” and suggested that the administration’s decision to initiate the conflict was influenced by “pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Trump responded, calling Kent “a nice guy” who was “weak on security.”

“It’s a good thing that he’s out because he said Iran was not a threat,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Despite speculation about dissent behind the scenes, the White House has publicly stated that Gabbard still enjoys Trump’s “full confidence” and there are no plans for her removal.