Bill O’Reilly Reportedly in Talks for New Cable-News Show

Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News star ousted following a spate of sexual-harassment allegations, is reportedly in talks to return to cable news on Newsmax TV. According to a source cited by Page Six, O’Reilly could get an 8 p.m. TV slot, pitting him against Tucker Carlson, his Fox News successor after he was booted from the network last spring. “The deals are not done yet, but talks are in the advanced stages, certainly with O’Reilly,” a source was quoted as saying. Newsmax is reportedly also wooing other former Fox News figures, including Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling. During O’Reilly’s reign at Fox News, he ranked as the top-rated cable news host with The O’Reilly Factor, but he faded significantly after leaving the network, resurfacing only as a commentator on Newsmax before launching his “No Spin News” podcast.
