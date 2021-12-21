Bill O’Reilly: I Had to Console Trump After MAGA Fans Booed Him for Getting Vaccine Booster
THERE, THERE
Bill O’Reilly has revealed that he had to console Donald Trump after he was booed by his own supporters for getting a vaccine booster shot. Trump told MAGA fans that he’d had his COVID-19 booster during Sunday’s final stop on the “History Tour” he co-headlined with the disgraced ex-Fox News star. The revelation prompted a chorus of boos and jeers from anti-vaxxers in the crowd. In an interview with Dan Abrams on NewsNation, O’Reilly said Trump phoned him after the event and was apparently hurt by the reaction. “I told him that today, he called me,” said O’Reilly. “I said ‘This is good for you, this is good that people see another side of you, not a political side, you told the truth, you believe in the vax, your administration did it, and you should take credit for it, because it did save, I don’t know, hundreds of thousands of lives.’” The ex-Fox News star later said Trump that will definitely run in 2024, telling Abrams: “I’m trying to tell President Trump, run on your record. He’s going to run again, all right.”