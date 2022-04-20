Bill O’Reilly Threatens Airline Employee With ‘Violence’
CHILL, BILL!
Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly lost his temper and publicly berated a JetBlue airline employee on Sunday before a trip to the Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos, according to video footage published by Daily Mail on Tuesday. “What you’re gonna do... it’s three hours late,” O’Reilly could be heard scolding an airline employee on video. “No, no, no, you’re gonna find out,” he continued while becoming increasingly angry. O’Reilly’s tantrum continued to escalate from there, with some parts of the video being inaudible. “You fucking scumbag. Don’t talk to me like that,” the conservative host said before the JetBlue employee responded: “You’re threatening me with violence, man.” Neither JetBlue nor O’Reilly, who now hosts a podcast, returned The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.