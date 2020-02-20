Bill O’Reilly, Without a Hint of Self-Awareness, Hits Bloomberg on NDAs
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, without the remotest hint of self-awareness, felt the need to bash Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday evening for failing to defend the use of non-disclosure agreements to silence employees who make misconduct accusations.
“Warren pounding Bloomberg about non disclosure agreements signed by women,” O’Reilly tweeted, without a whiff of irony, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) slammed the ex-mayor during NBC’s Democratic debate for his treatment of women and use of NDAs. “All companies have those. Bloomberg looks weak.”
O’Reilly famously lost his Fox News gig after The New York Times revealed that he and the network settled at least five different sexual-harassment lawsuits with female colleagues and used non-disclosure agreements to muzzle those accusers.