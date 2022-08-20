Bill Paxton’s Family Reaches Second Settlement in Actor’s Death, This Time with Hospital
PAY UP
The family of late actor Bill Paxton has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the hospital where the cardiac surgeon performed his heart surgery, which they claim he botched in 2017, according to a notice filed in court Friday. The settlement comes five months after they reached a separate $1 million settlement with the medical group that performed the anesthesia during the surgery. The terms of the settlement with the Los Angeles hospital are confidential, said lawyers for Paxton’s family, and it still needs to be approved by a judge. Paxton’s family argued in the suit, filed more than four years ago and scheduled to go to trial next month, that the surgeon downplayed the risks of the “high risk and unconventional surgical approach” he used on Paxton’s heart. Paxton died 11 days after his surgery from a stroke, according to his death certificate.