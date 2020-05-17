Bill Pullman Impeaches Trump’s ‘Independence Day’ Tweet

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Bill Pullman, the actor who played President Thomas J. Whitmore in the film Independence Day—which President Trump altered in a very unusual Saturday morning tweet, with his head superimposed on Pullman’s body—has responded. “My voice belongs to no one but me,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I’m not running for president — this year.” The president’s altered video was retweeted more than 50,000 times and had more than 153,000 likes, but it remains a mystery just why the president chose to alter a scene about alien invaders.