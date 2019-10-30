CHEAT SHEET
LISTEN UP
Bill Taylor Willing to Testify Publicly in Impeachment Probe: Report
Bill Taylor, America’s top diplomat in Ukraine, is reportedly open to repeating his bombshell impeachment inquiry testimony in public, according to a source familiar with his thinking. Last week, Taylor provided lawmakers with a detailed account of what he witnessed during the time President Trump unexpectedly withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. According to a copy of Taylor’s testimony obtained by The Daily Beast, Trump told Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to declare publicly that he was embarking on an investigation into Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine after the aid had been frozen. Taylor also drew a connection between Ukraine’s announcement that it would re-open an investigation into Biden’s work at Burisma, and the eventual release of the American aid. Taylor’s testimony makes him a potential key witness in the inquiry. Democrats have not yet requested for him to testify publicly, but that request may be imminent as the inquiry moves into its public phase.