Bill Would Force Gov. Kristi Noem to Reveal $$ Spent on Her Jet-Setting
SHOW THEM THE MONEY
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem could be forced to disclose how much taxpayers have spent on security for her many trips outside the state if a new bill becomes law. The legislation has bipartisan support, and the sponsors say it’s about transparency and not depriving Noem of the protection she gets from highway patrol officers when she travels. “This is just about good government,” state Sen. Reynold Nesbia, a Democrat, told KELO. “The people of South Dakota deserve to know what it costs to provide security for our governor when she travels.” Noem, a Republican, hit the road in 2020 to campaign for Donald Trump and GOP Senate candidates in Georgia—raising her national profile amid speculation that she may run for president herself in 2024.