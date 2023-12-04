LGBTfranchise orientation badge

Billie Eilish Accuses Variety of ‘Outing’ Her on Red Carpet

“I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Danika Fears

Senior Breaking News Editor

Billie Eilish attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Singer Billie Eilish called out Variety for “outing” her in a red caret interview over the weekend, saying she has no interest in discussing her sexual orientation.

“thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for,’” she wrote in an Instagram post.

During the red carpet interview, Eilish struck a more chipper tone when asked if she meant to “come out” in her recent Variety cover story, in which the Bad Guy singer revealed she was “attracted” to women.

    “No I didn’t,” Eilish said. “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know. ”

    The 21-year-old went on to explain she doesn’t actually “believe” in coming out.

    “I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it,” Eilish said. “Whoops.”

    “Oh I’m nervous talking about it! But no, yeah, I am for the girls,” she clarified.

