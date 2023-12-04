Billie Eilish Accuses Variety of ‘Outing’ Her on Red Carpet

Singer Billie Eilish called out Variety for “outing” her in a red caret interview over the weekend, saying she has no interest in discussing her sexual orientation.

“thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for,’” she wrote in an Instagram post.

During the red carpet interview, Eilish struck a more chipper tone when asked if she meant to “come out” in her recent Variety cover story, in which the Bad Guy singer revealed she was “attracted” to women.

“No I didn’t,” Eilish said. “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know. ”

The 21-year-old went on to explain she doesn’t actually “believe” in coming out.

“I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it,” Eilish said. “Whoops.”

“Oh I’m nervous talking about it! But no, yeah, I am for the girls,” she clarified.