Billie Eilish Joins Taylor Swift in Endorsing Kamala Harris
‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’
Billie Eilish just became the second pop superstar in the past week to endorse Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. Echoing Taylor Swift, the “Birds of a Feather” singer took to Instagram alongside her brother and producer Finneas to make clear their support for the vice president’s campaign. The siblings appeared in a video that was timed for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday and has received 1.3 million likes in three hours. “We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish says. “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future,” Finneas adds. The video concludes on a grave note from Eilish: “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.” In making the endorsement, Eilish joins Swift, who announced her support for Harris soon after the presidential debate a week ago.