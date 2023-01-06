Read it at ABC 7
LAPD officers arrested a man late Thursday who appeared to be attempting to break into Billie Eilish’s childhood home, ABC 7 reports. Officers are said to have attended the scene at around 9:15 p.m. in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles after receiving reports of a man in dark clothes jumping over a fence into the yard. It’s not yet clear if the home was occupied at the time of the alleged break-in attempt or if anything was taken from the house. Both Eilish, 21, and her collaborator brother, Finneas O’Connell, 25, were raised in the home, which their parents still own, public records reportedly show.