Billie Eilish Says Man Camped Outside Her Home Has Sent Death Threats for Months
TERRIFYING
Billie Eilish says she has been dealing with a man camped at the school outside her home in Los Angeles since last summer, and now, TMZ reports, the singer is seeking a restraining order against him. The tabloid reports that in addition to allegedly sending the singer disturbing letters and death threats, the man, John Hearle, is also accused of intently watching Eilish as she enters and exits her home—speaking with her and, on one occasion, making a throat-slitting gesture.
The singer reportedly wants a judge to order Hearle to stay at least 200 yards away from both her and her parents; TMZ reports the LAPD is investigating but has not yet made any arrests. Representatives for Eilish and the LAPD did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.