Billie Eilish Says Watching Porn at an Early Age ‘Destroyed My Brain’
HAPPIER THAN EVER?
In a wide-ranging interview with Howard Stern, Billie Eilish revealed she began watching pornography online when she was just 11. The “Happier Than Ever” singer said of her adolescent porn habit: “I started watching porn when I was like 11. I think it really destroyed my brain, and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn. It got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive.” She said watching “abusive” BDSM porn has given her sleep paralysis and night terrors that persist to this day.
Eilish also said she had a bad bout of COVID-19 in August. She felt ill from the virus for the better part of two months, she said, and still suffers from side effects. She thanked the scientists who developed coronavirus vaccines, as she has before: “I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.”